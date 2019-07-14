Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hancock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Hancock


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Hancock Obituary
James L. Hancock, 59, of Homer City, died peacefully Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home. He was born May 5, 1960, in Greensburg, a son of the late Milton and Martha Stormer Hancock. Jim worked as a roll builder for Finzer Roller Co. He belonged to the Tide Sportsman Club. He liked to hunt, fish and do landscaping work. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Carolyn Hancock; a sister, Patricia Little; and two brothers, Marlin and Paul Daniel Hancock. He is survived by his wife, Rose Clark Hancock; a daughter, Vickie Hancock, of Blairsville; two sisters, Brenda Silk (Sean), of Johnstown, and Cathy Neidhardt (Hank), of McIntire; three brothers, Chuck Hancock, of Punxsutawney, John D. Hancock (Jeanie), of Pittsburgh, and Dave "Lurch" Hancock (Sharon), of Black Lick; his canine friend, Drizzit; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Private burial will be made Wednesday in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to VNA of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now