James L. Hancock, 59, of Homer City, died peacefully Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home. He was born May 5, 1960, in Greensburg, a son of the late Milton and Martha Stormer Hancock. Jim worked as a roll builder for Finzer Roller Co. He belonged to the Tide Sportsman Club. He liked to hunt, fish and do landscaping work. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Carolyn Hancock; a sister, Patricia Little; and two brothers, Marlin and Paul Daniel Hancock. He is survived by his wife, Rose Clark Hancock; a daughter, Vickie Hancock, of Blairsville; two sisters, Brenda Silk (Sean), of Johnstown, and Cathy Neidhardt (Hank), of McIntire; three brothers, Chuck Hancock, of Punxsutawney, John D. Hancock (Jeanie), of Pittsburgh, and Dave "Lurch" Hancock (Sharon), of Black Lick; his canine friend, Drizzit; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Private burial will be made Wednesday in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to VNA of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 14, 2019