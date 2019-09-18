|
James Lloyd Hood, 70, of Ligonier, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Loyalhanna Care Center, in Latrobe. He was born June 30,1949, in Stahlstown, to Lloyd Snyder Hood and Hilda Haering Hood. Following graduation from Ligonier High School, Jim continued his educational path at Penn State for one semester until a severe, debilitating mental health illness ended his career opportunities. In his attempt to power through the disease in subsequent years, he secured an associate degree from Robert Morris Junior College and also received certification as an EMT. Jim is survived by his loving sisters and their families, Irma (Glenn) Hutchinson, of Ligonier; Pat (Rich) Shockey, of Greenfield, Ohio; and Pam (Harvey) Griffin, of Irving, Texas. Surviving nieces and nephews are Wendy (Michael) Stowell; Ken (Stacey) Stouffer and children, Cheyenne and Wyatt; Madysen (Russell) Powell; Bailee (Shannon) Robinson and children, Arwyn and Gwyneth; Kennedy Stewart; and Riley Stewart. "Jimmy Lloyd" will be remembered by the wonderful staff at Loyalhanna Care Center as the sweet man who sang to them during his three and one half year residency there. He would ask his sister, Irma, where he would be moving next. The response always was "to his Heavenly Father", which he now has done and broken the chains of his 52 year disease. Special thanks is extended to the ViaQuest Hospice team who provided loving support during his last weeks and days and to his childhood friend, Barry Hood, who faithfully visited and kept in touch with him. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to The Union Mission in Latrobe, PO Box 271, Latrobe, PA 15650 expressly for the MicroLending Fund that is used for pre-qualified men who are working to begin their life anew.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in the Stahlstown United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME INC., 1014 California Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15202, (412-766-5600).
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 18, 2019