James Lee Jordan, 60, formerly of Leechburg, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, in Valdese, N.C. He was born Nov. 23, 1959, in New Castle, to Mary Lois Berry Jordan and the late Rev. Harry Elmer Jordan. While residing in Pennsylvania, he graduated from special education school in Ford City, and then went on to work at the Progressive Workshop of Armstrong County. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, in Leechburg. He later moved with his parents to Florida and lived there for 10 years, before returning to his home state of Pennsylvania. James, better known as Jimmy, loved his family. One of his favorite things to say was, "Family's important." Even if he didn't really feel like talking on the phone when his siblings called, he would always say to them in a forgiving tone, "Family's important." He had several jobs at the church where his father, Harry Jordan, was pastor. He would go calling with his dad during the week to visit shut-ins. He would fold the bulletins every Saturday night. He would also serve as an usher at the church. He enjoyed playing his tambourine in church as well. One of the biggest crowd pleasers was when he would play the tambourine and his mom would play the piano and sing "He Is Jehovah." Jimmy also had jobs he did at home. He would run the sweeper. He would get the mail every day at 2 p.m. He liked having a schedule. One time the mail came early and he was not very happy with the mailman that day. Mutterings of calling the post office to complain about the mailman were heard. He liked his jobs, but he was always happy to take it easy on weekends and holidays. His fun activities included his "pen game," which he played in the afternoons. Each pen represented a member of the family. He loved playing CD's in his room. He would play them loudly and sing along. He had a huge collection of CD's that included quite a variety of different types of music. Jimmy also enjoyed bowling. He was part of a league through the P.A.R.C. organization, and participated in their banquets and award ceremonies each year. There were a few other things that Jimmy loved. He loved to be the life of the party. When one of his nieces got married, he was the first up to begin the dancing. He loved to be right, but he knew he "could be wrong." He also loved to sleep in. He was never happier than when he'd sleep in until noon and someone would gasp at the time. And once up, his favorite way to start each day was with a cup of hot coffee as he read his Bible. Jimmy was loved by his family and will be deeply missed. Survivors include Mary Lois Jordan (mother); Maggie (sister) and Bruce McKinney; George Frantz (brother-in-law); Jeanne (sister) and Doug Makula; Mark (brother) and Sherry Jordan; Becky (sister) and Eric Krug; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding Jim in death were his father, the Rev. Harry Jordan; his brother, Jeffrey Jordan; and his sister, Kathy (Jordan) Frantz. His family suggests any memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 111 Siberian Ave., Leechburg, PA 15656. The CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER INC., 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, is assisting the Jordan family with a private visitation and interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Condolences to the Jordan family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.