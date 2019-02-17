James L. Koontz, 68, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his home after a courageous battle with leukemia. He was born Sept. 16, 1950, in Latrobe, a son of the late James H. Koontz and Virginia R. (Freeman) Koontz Trees. Jim was a six-year veteran of the National Guard, having served during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the Ligonier Valley Historical Society as the Compass Inn Museum Curator and Inn Keeper. After retirement, he, along with his wife, continued to volunteer at the Compass Inn. Before working for the Historical Society, he had been employed by Kennametal Inc. in Latrobe for 35 years. Jim was a man of many interests. He was an avid historian and genealogy enthusiast. He took on the character of Lester the Clown and taught clown classes at Westmoreland County Community College. Along with his wife, he was an avid ballroom dancer and enjoyed traveling all around the world. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and following the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was a member of the Frontier Club in Latrobe. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph W. Miller. He is survived by his wife of over 42 years, Katherine A. (Miller) Koontz; three sisters, Cindy Miller (Dennis), Janet Behr (Larry), and Kathleen Beels (Michael); his mother-in-law, Katherine (Downs) Miller; in-laws, William Miller (Sheila), Brian Miller (Judy), Celeste Mizgalski (Kent), and Mark Miller (Tina); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy and service of committal will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Mary Mother of Mercy Mausoleum Chapel at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township. Full military honors, accorded by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 33, will immediately follow the service. Everyone please go directly to the mausoleum chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ligonier Valley Historical Society, P.O. Box 167, Laughlintown, PA 15655 or online at www.compassinn.com. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.