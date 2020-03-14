Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234

James L. McGuire


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. McGuire Obituary
James L. "Jim" McGuire, 70, of Delmont, formerly of Plum Borough, passed away peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born April 9, 1949, in Plum Borough, to the late Clifford McGuire and Shirley White. Jim served in the Army as a medic during the Vietnam Era. He was a 1967 graduate of Plum High School and worked as an electrician for Duquesne Light. He enjoyed woodworking and riding motorcycles. Survivors include his companion, Marcia A. Elliott; Uncle "Unk" Ken White; two sons, Justin and Jason McGuire; stepmom, Delores McGuire; and several half-brothers and half-sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. rossgwalker.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -