James L. "Jim" McGuire, 70, of Delmont, formerly of Plum Borough, passed away peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born April 9, 1949, in Plum Borough, to the late Clifford McGuire and Shirley White. Jim served in the Army as a medic during the Vietnam Era. He was a 1967 graduate of Plum High School and worked as an electrician for Duquesne Light. He enjoyed woodworking and riding motorcycles. Survivors include his companion, Marcia A. Elliott; Uncle "Unk" Ken White; two sons, Justin and Jason McGuire; stepmom, Delores McGuire; and several half-brothers and half-sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. rossgwalker.com.