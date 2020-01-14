|
|
James Louis Moore, 74, of Ruffsdale, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Oct. 24, 1945, in Greensburg, son of the late Louis Carl Sr. and Norma Irene Ray Moore. Jim was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church, in Youngwood. He was a lifelong member of the Yukon VFC for 46 years and sold over 500 raffle tickets monthly for the organization. Jim loved to hunt, fish, camp, collect cans around town and cut grass. He enjoyed going camping with his family at Parker Dam, in Clearfield County, and the family camp at Hicks Run. He listened to country music, including singers such as Roger Miller and Johnny Cash. He was preceded in death by both parents; two brothers, Carl "Bud" Moore and Louis C. Moore Jr.; and a twin sister, Janet Hall. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Marilyn E. Webb Moore; three daughters, Kim Lofgren and husband, Brad, of Ruffsdale, Kolleen Zimmerman and husband, Jim, of Herminie, and Billie Waywood and husband, Joey, of Yukon; three grandchildren, JC, Dakota and Kaycee Waywood, of Yukon; two brothers, Ron Moore and wife, Margaret, of Driftwood, Pa., and Garry Moore and wife, Arleen, of Yukon; three sisters, Shirl Smith and husband, Clair, of Ligonier, Kathy Moore, of Hutchinson, Pa., and Dianne Mologne, of Hutchinson, Pa.; and his beloved dog, Mickey.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. A fireman's service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Randy Sweet officiating. Interment will follow at the Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery, in Greensburg.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 14, 2020