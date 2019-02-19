James L. Rosensteel, 78, of Greensburg, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 12, 1940, in Greensburg, a son of the late Harry G. and Pearl (Jordon) Rosensteel. Prior to retirement, he had been a bricklayer for Bricklayers Union Local No. 9, Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Ann Rosensteel; sister, Patricia Lantermo; niece, Shelly Lantermo; brother, Ronald Rosensteel (Gayle); sister, Viola Shola; and sister-in-law, Jacqueline Shaw (Robert). He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rose Marie (Damato) Rosensteel; their son, David James Rosensteel, of Greensburg; a brother-in-law, Donald Lantermo, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in St. John's Harrold United Church of Christ, 103 St. John's Church Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, with the Rev. Dr. Paul L. Westcoat Jr. officiating. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Harrold United Church of Christ. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019