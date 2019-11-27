|
James L. Singer, 72, of Latrobe, died peacefully at home Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, with his loving wife by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 20, 1947, in Latrobe, and was the son of the late Kenneth and Doris (Huber) Singer. Jim was a veteran of the Army and served with the 3rd Infantry Old Guard Ceremonial Unit, stationed in Arlington, Va. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 25 years of service. He was a member and past grand knight of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 940, Latrobe, and a fourth degree knight and past faithful navigator of Assembly No. 918 of the Fourth Degree. Jim was a lifetime member of the Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen Club and a member of the American Legion Post No. 515, Latrobe. After his retirement, he became an active volunteer at the St. Vincent DePaul Society, Westmoreland County Food Bank and the Carmelite Monastery. He was a regular aphaeresis, donor having donated more than 25,000 platelets. He also volunteered for the Special Olympics bowling team with his nephew, Clifford A. Trice. In a minute, Jim was ready to help anyone at any time. He enjoyed bowling, playing horseshoes and time with his friends. His greatest gift was spending time with, traveling with and celebrating with his children and grandchildren. Jim is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 52 years, Marie France (Saxton) Singer. He is also survived by his children, Jennifer Anchors and her husband, Jeff Lamb, of Gainesville, Fla., James A. Singer and his wife, Hillary, of Chatham, N.J., and Janine King and her husband, Gene, of Winchester, Va.; his adored grandchildren, Sophia Singer, Juliette King, Jackson Singer, Gabriel King, Giselle Anchors and Olivia Anchors, whose hearts he will live in forever. He is also survived by three sisters, Deborah Jacobs, Suzanne May and Mary Grace Schmidt, along with three brothers, Jack Singer, Jeff Singer and Jay Singer. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Nicole Saxton; numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and loving in-laws in France. No matter what this illness presented, Jim kept his usual mantra - "Whatever." The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Promise Hospice and Amedysis Home Health for their compassionate care. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 5206 Center Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650 or to the Benedictine Health and Welfare Fund at St. Vincent Archabbey, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 and Assembly No. 918 will conduct a service at 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Vincent Basilica with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, and the Rev. Salvatore Lamendola as co-celebrants. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Post No. 33, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019