James Louis "Jimmy" Zagorac, 65, of Hempfield Township, formerly of Rankin, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, after a courageous battle against cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Genevieve Zagorac. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Totin) Zagorac for 18 years; loving father of Janeen (Shane) Landy and Julia Bost; and cherished brother of Karen (George) Grdunac, of Monroeville, and Brian (Cheryl) Zgorac, of Penn Township. Jim is also survived by his nephews, Jason (Gina) Grdunac; his beloved Adam Grdunac; Brian Jr., (Kristin) and Austin Zagorac; and his niece, Alyssa (Kyle) Southerlin. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James Street, Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Good Shepherd Church in Braddock.