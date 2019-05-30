James Morrison "Jimbo" Barchesky, 76, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday May 28, 2019, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. The local businessman was born July 14, 1942, in Latrobe, a son of the late Felix J. and Annabel Morrison Barchesky. Jim was a member of Derry Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years. He was the owner and operator of Superior Motors of Latrobe. Big Jim always said, "Get up and call me now." He started his business in the back yard of his home in Derry in 1959, relocated his business on Route 30 in Latrobe in 1964 and was known for his white cars and trucks. He was a member of LaMonte Lodge No. 568 Free and Accepted Masons of Derry, the Frontier Club, the Antique Auto Club, and loved his Sunday polka shows. While being a businessman was important, the love for his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was his whole world. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Jane M. Hines Barchesky; his son, James Michael Barchesky (Carlene), of Latrobe; a sister, Helen Wineland, of Millersville, Pa.; four grandchildren, Michael Hines Barchesky (Rose), of Latrobe, Francis James Barchesky (Whitney), of Norwalk, Conn., Kathryn Molly Manning (Sean), of Irwin, and Tomas Ridilla Barchesky (Sydney), of Latrobe, and their mother, Beth O'Neill, of Latrobe; three great-grandchildren, Richmund James Manning, Angeleah Tamryn Manning and Violet Jane Barchesky; three sisters-in-law, Jeannie, Jackie and Judy Hines; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Jane Barchesky, in 1978; three sisters, Mary Alice Oliverio, Anna Mae Vitale and Patricia Barchesky; and two infant brothers.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at Derry Presbyterian Church with his pastor, the Rev. Marnie Abraham Russell, officiating. (Everyone is asked to go directly to the church.) Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry.

Memorial contributions can be made to Derry Presbyterian Church, 108 Presby Way, Derry, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 30 to May 31, 2019