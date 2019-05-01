James M. Doerfler, 56, of New Bethlehem, passed away at home Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born April 16, 1963, in Pittsburgh, son of the late William and Lois Simpson Doerfler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Doerfler. Jim spent his career as a truck driver, traveling across the country driving "Caroline," his truck. His dedication to his children and grandchildren was his passion in life. He expressed his love for music by attending concerts, and he loved karaoke. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with the families at the Moose Lodge, where he was an active member. He was known for his Donald Duck voice, quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He is survived by his former spouse, Susan Bell; three loving daughters, Danielle (Robert) Drum, Brittany (Chad) Freuchtel and Amanda (Nicholas) Walters; a loving son, Robert Doerfler; four grandchildren, Landon, Madison, Declan and Colt, and a grandson on the way. He is also survived by his six brothers and sisters, Linda Kriedler, Jacqueline (George) Rold, Karen (Scott) Pelkofer, John (Jackie) Doerfler, his twin sister, Sandra (John) McCue, and Michael (Susan) Doerfler; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved traveling cat, Jake.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Pastor Dan Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Moose Lodge No. 366, 440 Broad St., New Bethlehem, PA 16242, in Jim's name.