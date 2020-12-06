James M. "Ernie" "EJ" Jacobs Jr., 66, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in UPMC-Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. Mr. Jacobs was born Aug. 2, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late James and Virginia Tabita Jacobs. He was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic. Church. Jim was a 1972 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School and attended Penn State University. He was employed as a bartender at the VFW Post 3368 in Mt. Pleasant. He is survived by his loving family: his sisters, Karen (Bruce) Potoka, of Santibel, Fla., and Traci (John) Stairs, of Mt. Pleasant. EJ is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Jacobs, in 1977; and his nephew; Paul Garstecki Jr., in 2013. Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Summit and Silver Streets, Mt. Pleasant. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. Private inurnment will be in St. Pius X Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Research Hospital Memorial Fund, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of James "Ernie" Jacobs. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
