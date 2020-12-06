1/1
James M. Jacobs Jr.
1954 - 2020-12-03
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. "Ernie" "EJ" Jacobs Jr., 66, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in UPMC-Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. Mr. Jacobs was born Aug. 2, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late James and Virginia Tabita Jacobs. He was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic. Church. Jim was a 1972 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School and attended Penn State University. He was employed as a bartender at the VFW Post 3368 in Mt. Pleasant. He is survived by his loving family: his sisters, Karen (Bruce) Potoka, of Santibel, Fla., and Traci (John) Stairs, of Mt. Pleasant. EJ is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Jacobs, in 1977; and his nephew; Paul Garstecki Jr., in 2013. Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Summit and Silver Streets, Mt. Pleasant. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. Private inurnment will be in St. Pius X Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Research Hospital Memorial Fund, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of James "Ernie" Jacobs. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galone-Caruso Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved