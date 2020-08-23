James Michael Lambert, 79, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in his home. He was born May 16, 1941, in Indiana, Pa., a son of the late James Paul and Sara LaRue (Hayes) Lambert. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by West Penn Power and had also been the chief safety manager at Canterbury Coal, Indiana County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Abe. He is survived by two sons, James M. Lambert Jr. and wife, Valerie, of Greensburg, and Paul M. Lambert and wife, Rachel, of Santa Clara, Calif.; two daughters, Judith Michelle Harris, of Atlanta, Ga., and Jill M. Moreno and husband, John, of New Bern, N.C.; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Marie McGee, of Sharon, Vt., and Sara Bloom, of South Portland, Maine. Private family viewing and funeral services were held at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Private interment took place in Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney. www.bachafh.com
