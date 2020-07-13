1/1
James M. Minarchin
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. Minarchin, 77, of Dauberville, Pa., formerly of White Oak, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center. He was born March 26, 1943, in Duquesne and was a son of the late Michael and LaVerne Pilcher Minarchin. James was a member of Glad Tidings Church, Wyomissing, Pa. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an outside machinist at Carpenter Technology and formerly employed by U.S. Steel in Duquesne. He was a veteran of the Air Force and stationed in Korea. Jim enjoyed bike riding and was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid sports enthusiast who loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Robert Minarchin. He is survived by his wife, Bonita Wiles Minarchin; three daughters, Lori Gergley (Ronald), Lisa Minarchin and Linda Werner; one sister, Sharon Patrick; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle, Seth, Angelina, Madison, Riley and Ariana; and five great-grandchildren, Jayce, Aiden, Xander, Roman and Colton. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Park. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Interment
02:30 PM
Jefferson Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Shirley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved