James M. Minarchin, 77, of Dauberville, Pa., formerly of White Oak, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center. He was born March 26, 1943, in Duquesne and was a son of the late Michael and LaVerne Pilcher Minarchin. James was a member of Glad Tidings Church, Wyomissing, Pa. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an outside machinist at Carpenter Technology and formerly employed by U.S. Steel in Duquesne. He was a veteran of the Air Force and stationed in Korea. Jim enjoyed bike riding and was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid sports enthusiast who loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Robert Minarchin. He is survived by his wife, Bonita Wiles Minarchin; three daughters, Lori Gergley (Ronald), Lisa Minarchin and Linda Werner; one sister, Sharon Patrick; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle, Seth, Angelina, Madison, Riley and Ariana; and five great-grandchildren, Jayce, Aiden, Xander, Roman and Colton. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Park. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
