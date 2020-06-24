James M. Monahan
1951 - 2020
James M. Monahan, 68, of Greensburg, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at RNC of Greater Pittsburgh at Greensburg. He was born Sept. 21, 1951, in Greensburg, the only son of Raymond A. and Esther B. McClelland Monahan. Jimmy was Christian by faith. He had been the drummer for the gospel group "Message." After attending Greensburg Salem High School for one year, he graduated from Hempfield Area High School in 1970. He was an avid Pirates fan and enjoyed bowling. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Mary Louise Monahan. Jimmy is survived by three sisters, Kathleen (Thomas) Porter, of Stahlstown, Regina (Robert) Schiefer, of Laughlintown, and Marguerite Grant, of Greensburg; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Almon Birt officiating. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Bridges Hospice for the compassionate care Jimmy received. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 24, 2020.
