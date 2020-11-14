James M. Overly, 78, of Somerset, formerly of Scottdale, passed away at 6:29 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Conemaugh Memorial Hospital, Johnstown. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300). Family and friends will be received from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Additional information will be published in Sunday's edition.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 14, 2020.