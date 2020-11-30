James M. Smidansky, 96, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg due to complications of covid-19. He was born April 21, 1924, in Munhall, a son of the late Michael J. and Mary (Horgos) Smidansky. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by United States Steel Power/Fuel Plant as a supervisor. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. He was a veteran of the Army and he also was in the Pennsylvania National Guard. James was a member of the VFW post 781, Irwin, and participated in the Norwin Honor Guard Service every Memorial Day; he loved gardening and his dog, Jenny. James was very proud of his Slovak heritage. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joann (McDonald) Smidansky; and brothers, Edward and William Smidansky. Surviving are three children, Charles Smidansky, of Greensburg, Mary Ann Silverio and her husband, Shawn, of Bridgeville, and Diane Marker and her husband, Scott Sr., of Greensburg; grandchildren, Alan (Leah) Silverio, Julie Silverio, Samuel and Kelley Smidansky and Scott Marker Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, family and close friends. The family wishes to thank Villa Angela/St Anne Home and Excela Westmoreland Hospital for their loving care they extended to James during his stay there. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to VFW Post 781, Irwin PA 15642, or Villa Angela/St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg PA 15601. To send online condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
