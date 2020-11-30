1/1
James M. Smidansky
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. Smidansky, 96, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg due to complications of covid-19. He was born April 21, 1924, in Munhall, a son of the late Michael J. and Mary (Horgos) Smidansky. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by United States Steel Power/Fuel Plant as a supervisor. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. He was a veteran of the Army and he also was in the Pennsylvania National Guard. James was a member of the VFW post 781, Irwin, and participated in the Norwin Honor Guard Service every Memorial Day; he loved gardening and his dog, Jenny. James was very proud of his Slovak heritage. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joann (McDonald) Smidansky; and brothers, Edward and William Smidansky. Surviving are three children, Charles Smidansky, of Greensburg, Mary Ann Silverio and her husband, Shawn, of Bridgeville, and Diane Marker and her husband, Scott Sr., of Greensburg; grandchildren, Alan (Leah) Silverio, Julie Silverio, Samuel and Kelley Smidansky and Scott Marker Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, family and close friends. The family wishes to thank Villa Angela/St Anne Home and Excela Westmoreland Hospital for their loving care they extended to James during his stay there. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to VFW Post 781, Irwin PA 15642, or Villa Angela/St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg PA 15601. To send online condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved