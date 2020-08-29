1/
James Mino
1940 - 2020
James Mino, 80, of Rostraver Township, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. He was born Aug. 23, 1940, in Smithdale, a son of the late James and Regina (DiStefano) Mino. Jim was known for his love of Pontiac Firebirds. He was an avid drag racer since 1965 and built and restored his cars. His cars were featured in over 20 national magazines and he was also inducted into the Pittsburgh International Dragway Hall of Fame for 1963-1976. He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Donna (Henry) Mino; two daughters, Bonnie Ferrara and husband, John, and Lisa Bradley and husband, Richard; grandchildren, Gina Ferrara, Cristina Markland and husband, Joshua, and Aaron, Colin, and Kara Bradley; a great-grandchild, Samuel Markland; a brother, John Mino; a sister, Mary Arnold and husband, Terrence; and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St. West Newton. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn and social distancing be maintained. A funeral Mass and interment will be private. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 29, 2020.
