Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
James N. Kirkwood


1937 - 2020
James N. Kirkwood Obituary
James N. "Jim" Kirkwood, 82, of Export, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Pleasant Ridge Mature Living in Leechburg, where he resided since September 2019. He was born Nov. 16, 1937, in Desire, Pa., and was a son of the late Newton and Agnes (Scully) Kirkwood. Jim graduated from the former Sykesville School and was a Navy veteran who retired as a journeyman electrician for General Motors Corp. He enjoyed spending his time fishing and hunting. Jim was an enthusiastic sports fan, especially Pittsburgh sports teams and Penn State. He was a member of the Italian American Club in Export and the American Legion Post 392 in Reynoldsville. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alberta Ann (Kessler) Kirkwood, and a son-in-law, Bill Rimmer. Surviving are his loving children, Lynn Anne Rimmer, of Brunswick, Md.; Mary Pat (Jeff Buechel) Rhoades, of Murrysville; and Bobbi Jean (Jeff) Hill, of Export. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Respecting Jim's wishes, services and interment in Desire Cemetery, Henderson Township, were private. WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the M.S. Society or . The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant Ridge and Monarch Hospice for their extraordinary care and compassion. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
