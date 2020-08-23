1/1
James N. Ryan
1930 - 2020
James N. Ryan, 90, of Springdale, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. He was born March 28, 1930, in Tarentum, to his late parents, Kenneth and Helen Marks Ryan, and had been a longtime resident of the community. James served in the Navy and was of the Catholic faith. Mr. Ryan worked as an analyst for Fisher Scientific, where he eventually retired. He belonged to the Springdale VFW and enjoyed playing golf and tennis and spending time with his family. He is survived by his two sons, Michael (Ann Marie) Ryan, of New Sewickley, and Kevin (Regina) Ryan, of Harmony; daughter, Kathleen Ryan, of Penn Hills; three grandchildren, Marin (Joshua) Tobin, Kenneth (Briana) Ryan and Levi Ryan; and one great-grandson, Kaius Tobin. Besides his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Bertha Ryan; and son, Daniel Ryan. All services and interment were private for the immediate family. Arrangements supervised by THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
