James Orrin Cribbs, 84, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Greensburg, died peacefully Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Venice Hospital, Venice, Fla. He was born Nov. 27, 1934, in Greensburg, son of the late Kenneth "Red" and Helen G. (Eckenrod) Cribbs. Prior to retiring, James was employed for 45 years by Bell Atlantic (Verizon) as a manager. He served two years of active duty in the Army and subsequently in the Air Force Reserves. James was a member of Epiphany Cathedral, Venice, Fla., and formerly a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Prior to that, he was active in multiple organizations at St. Bruno's Roman Catholic Church, Greensburg. He was a member of the Greensburg BPOE. Jim was a meticulous record-keeper and gave generously of his time, serving on the board of the Fairways of Capri in Venice and driving his friends in the weekly church and breakfast busses. James will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 62 years, Grace B. (Barchiesi) Cribbs; devoted son, Gregory D. Cribbs and his wife, Amy R. Cribbs, of Murrysville; sister, Mary Jane Munchinsky, of Crabtree; and many friends. He will be especially missed by his grandchildren, Samuel L. Cribbs and Maria G. Cribbs, both of whom he was very proud.

A funeral Mass for James will be celebrated at noon Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. Inurnment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To send online expressions of sympathy, or to obtain grief support information, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 9 to May 11, 2019