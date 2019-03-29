James P. "Chick" Cichocki, of Fairchance, Pa., passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Hillside Manor Personal Care Home. He was born Jan. 31, 1934, in Scottdale, the son of Stanley and Katharine Harizimovich Cichocki. James was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Krosni Cichocki, of 41 years; his parents; sisters, Viola Cichocki Boyer, Wanda Cichocki Pilato, Lillian Cichocki Ozorowski and Nellie Cichocki Idzik; and brother, Joseph Cichocki. Surviving are his brother, Edward Cichocki and his wife, Antionette; and his son, Jimmy, at home. James was a veteran of the Pennsylvania National Guard, 110/28 Division Infantry and an Army veteran as an Armorer and Medic for the 42nd Field Hospital Adsec. He was a life member of the Scottdale VFW and a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, in Uniontown. He was employed at Penn Line Service, in Scottdale, for 43 years, retiring as a hydraulic supervisor.

The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and until 9:15 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, when prayers of transfer will be said in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church St., Fairchance, Pa. The funeral Mass follows at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 29, 2019