Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
St. Clair Cemetery
Greensburg, PA
View Map
James P. Findle


James P. Findle, 85, of Mt. Pleasant Township, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. He was born July 10, 1933, in Trafford, a son of the late William and Rose Connolly Findle. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the Army. He went on to serve a total of 27 years, attaining the rank of Chief Warrant Officer in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Prior to retirement, Jim was a regional manager for Mutual of Omaha. He had served as quartermaster at the VFW Post 33, Greensburg, for 23 years. He had also been quartermaster for VFW District 27 and was a VFW life-member for 53 years. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann Adamson Findle; three brothers, William Findle, John "Jack" Findle and Robert Findle; and a sister, Rosemarie Drury. He is survived by his son, Jeffery Findle, of Cary, N.C.; his daughter, Pamela (Joe) Smith, of Laurel, Md.; six grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley), Pammy (Chris), Jesse (Becca), Jason (Colleen), Nicole and Jon; two great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Alanna; and a sister, Kathleen Poponic, of Ohio.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment, with full military honors accorded by the VFW Post 33 Honor Guard, will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019
