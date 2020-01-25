Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
Rte 136
Madison, PA 15663
(724) 446-5511
James P. Guerrieri


1948 - 10
James P. Guerrieri Obituary
James P. Guerrieri, 71, of Herminie, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Oct. 8, 1948, in Greensburg, son of the late Peter and Angeline Guerrieri Guerrieri. James was a graduate of the former Sewickley Township High School. In his younger years, he was the guitar player for the band Good Time Company. He then went on to become a machinist and own his own business, Elite Tool Co., Inc., in Webster. He was the owner and operator for over 42 years. Jim absolutely loved his job and loved to work. He enjoyed golfing and going to his camp in East Hickory, Pa. Jim was known for being a jokester and his quick wit. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lou Guerrieri; and a sister, Shirley Epley. He is survived by a daughter, Lisa A. Federer and husband, Shawn, of Rostraver Township; a son, Todd Guerrieri and wife, Lisa, of Belle Vernon; his loving companion of 21 years, Sherry Yaroscak, of Herminie, and her sons, Jerry Yaroscak, of Webster, Pa., and Stephen Yaroscak and wife, Alexis, of Cole Center, Pa.; six grandchildren; and many friends.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, with funeral service at 4 p.m., at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC. Rt 136 Madison, with the Rev. Randy Sweet officiating. Interment will be private.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 25, 2020
