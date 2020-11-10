James Pierre "Jim" Lavelle passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in the VA HJ Heinz Community Living Center, Aspinwall. He was the son of the late Bernard and Louise Lavelle. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Patrick (Cheryl). He is survived by his sisters, Linda Maxin (Ron) and Anne Oldaker as well as five nieces and nephews, Lisa Standish (Bobby), Nicky Owens (Brian), Jennifer Simon (Ted), Sean Lavelle (Erin) and Katie Oldaker. Jim was born March 2, 1947, in Irwin, and graduated in 1965 from Greensburg Central Catholic High School, where he played basketball. He then proceeded to amble his way from country to country via the Army and then from coast to coast of the United States thereafter, taking up residence in Las Vegas, Nev., Asheville, N.C., and Sedona, Ariz., at various times in his life. A gifted storyteller, Jim could make just about anyone laugh with his tall tales from his travels and vibrant existence. He returned to Irwin permanently in 2015, moving back to reunite with his deeply-loved family and to spend time with his brother. He was an active member of the Immaculate Conception parish, especially the This Man Is You Group. He loved watching sports, reading mystery novels, yelling about politics, re-watching old movies and recounting the good old days. He will be profoundly missed. A celebration of life will be scheduled when it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin, the Norwin Public Library or your local Democratic organization. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
