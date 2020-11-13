1/
James P. Todd
1948 - 2020
James Patrick Todd, 72, of Greensburg, died, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Feb. 25, 1948, in Lancaster, a son of the late Thomas and Anna Flynn Todd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Catherine Ann Todd and Lori Bosley. He is survived by his sisters, Linda Little and Mary Walters; a niece, Kimberly Nash; nephews, James Nash, William Bosley and Shane Walters; great-nephews, Addam and Jonathan Nash; also, his longtime friend, Anthony Sedunov. There will be no visitation, and services will be private for James. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Linda Little, 316 Rear Foster St., Southwest Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
