James Patrick Todd, 72, of Greensburg, died, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Feb. 25, 1948, in Lancaster, a son of the late Thomas and Anna Flynn Todd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Catherine Ann Todd and Lori Bosley. He is survived by his sisters, Linda Little and Mary Walters; a niece, Kimberly Nash; nephews, James Nash, William Bosley and Shane Walters; great-nephews, Addam and Jonathan Nash; also, his longtime friend, Anthony Sedunov. There will be no visitation, and services will be private for James. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Linda Little, 316 Rear Foster St., Southwest Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
.