James R. Aldridge, 73, of New Alexandria, died peacefully Monday, May 13, 2019, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. He was born Dec. 5, 1945, in Pittsburgh, son of the late George and Nancy (Freshwater) Aldridge. James was a loving husband, grandfather, brother and friend. Spending time with his family was very important to him. Prior to retiring, he was employed as a firefighter and paramedic. He was also a Navy veteran for four years. James loved trains and everything about them, having been a train historian and collector. James will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 26 years, Lynda (Panetti) Aldridge; her sons, John Pellegrin Jr. and his wife, Leeann, of Fairmont, W.Va., and David Pellegrin, also of Fairmont, W.Va.; sister, Sara Aldridge, of Ohio; and many friends. He is also survived by Karen Dela Rosa Lucena, of Cuernavaca, Mexico, whom he and his wife, Lynda, are sponsoring. James will be especially missed by his grandchildren, Kyle and Alex Pellegrin, Justin and Ryan Umina and Matthew Westfall; as well as two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Aldridge Jackson.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, 724-468-1177. A service for James will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home immediately following the gathering. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Please write "James Aldridge" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.