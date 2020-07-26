1/
James R. Baker
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Robert "Jim" Baker, 69, of Monroeville, died tragically Friday, July 24, 2020, from the injuries he sustained in a vehicle accident at Keystone Raceway, New Alexandria. He was born May 26, 1951, in Wilkinsburg, the son of the late Henry L. and Audrey R. (Broome) Baker. Jim was employed as a truck driver. He was a lifelong avid racer. Jim will be sadly missed by his loving family and is survived by his daughters, Stacey Baker and Nichole Baker; sisters, Linda Moorhead and her husband, Jim, and his racing buddy, Carole Hall and Scott; granddaughter, Jocelynn; nephew, Michael Moorhead; and many friends. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Dozer. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Jim will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, immediately following the visitation, with Pastor Pete Goetschius, of Poke Run Presbyterian Church, Apollo, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to: Thinking of Nikki Foundation, a childhood cancer organization created in loving memory of a little girl whose father Jim used to race with. Please make checks payable to: Thinking of Nikki Foundation, and mail in care of: Karen Deniker, 303 Saw Mill Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. Please write "Jim Baker" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vaia Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved