James Robert "Jim" Baker, 69, of Monroeville, died tragically Friday, July 24, 2020, from the injuries he sustained in a vehicle accident at Keystone Raceway, New Alexandria. He was born May 26, 1951, in Wilkinsburg, the son of the late Henry L. and Audrey R. (Broome) Baker. Jim was employed as a truck driver. He was a lifelong avid racer. Jim will be sadly missed by his loving family and is survived by his daughters, Stacey Baker and Nichole Baker; sisters, Linda Moorhead and her husband, Jim, and his racing buddy, Carole Hall and Scott; granddaughter, Jocelynn; nephew, Michael Moorhead; and many friends. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Dozer. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Jim will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, immediately following the visitation, with Pastor Pete Goetschius, of Poke Run Presbyterian Church, Apollo, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to: Thinking of Nikki Foundation, a childhood cancer organization created in loving memory of a little girl whose father Jim used to race with. Please make checks payable to: Thinking of Nikki Foundation, and mail in care of: Karen Deniker, 303 Saw Mill Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. Please write "Jim Baker" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
