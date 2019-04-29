James R. Gilmore, 88, of Greensburg, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019, in Hempfield Manor. He was born March 9, 1931, in Woodcock, a son of the late Raymond and Gladys (Flick) Gilmore. Prior to retirement, he had been a civil engineering teacher and later the evening school supervisor for the Central Westmoreland Vocational Tech School. He attended Armbrust Wesleyan Church for 30 years, where he was a Sunday school teacher. James was a Navy veteran who served in the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club in New Stanton and the National Tooling and Machining Association, where he served as coordinator of training programs. Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening and was dedicated to his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Gilmore; a brother, Richard Gilmore; a sister, Joyce Clark; and a niece, Susan Gilmore. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha M. (Hatch) Gilmore; three daughters, Deborah Elwood and husband Brad, of Greensburg, Pamela Fraicola and husband Richard, of Youngwood, and Melissa Kocinski and husband Edward, of Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Faith Gilmore, of Dubois; 12 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Marilyn Turner and husband James, of Jackson Center, and Darlene Gilmore, of Meadville; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Timothy Wolfe and Gregory Rounds co-officiating. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum with full military honors accorded by VFW Post No. 33 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingtrout, www.kingtrout.org/partner.