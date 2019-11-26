|
|
James R. Herforth, 66, of Level Green, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Jim was born Dec. 26, 1952, in Pittsburgh, the son of Patricia J. (Gallagher) Herforth, of Monroeville, and his late beloved uncle, Charles J. Gallagher, who raised him. Jim was the owner of the former Belmont Auto Sales, a member of the St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Export Italian Club and the Norwin Elks. Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann (Lamanna) Herforth; his three children, James R. Herforth II, of Spanish Fort, Ala., Patrick R. Herforth, of Level Green, and Dr. Christine M. Herforth US Navy, of San Diego, Calif.; and his two brothers, Jeff Herforth, of Canonsburg, and Derek Herforth, of Penn Township.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. There will be no visitation Thanksgiving Day. Parting prayers will be at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. in St. Bernadette Church, Monroeville. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019