|
|
James Robert "Jimmy" Hoke Jr., 28, of Mt. Pleasant (Bullskin Township), passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, from injuries sustained from a vehicle accident. Jimmy was born May 24, 1991, in Latrobe, the son of James R. Hoke Sr. and Crystal Todd Hoke, of Bullskin Township. Jimmy was a 2009 graduate of Connellsville High School and a graduate of Northeastern Oklahoma State and Northwestern Oklahoma State University, where he was a member of the college rodeo teams as a steer wrestler and bull rider. He was a member of Paradise United Methodist Church. Jimmy was self-employed as a farmer, rodeo stock contractor and bullfighter. He was an alumni of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association (PHSRA) and the Western Pennsylvania Youth Rodeo Association (WPYRA), where he was currently on the board of directors, and a member of the Southern Extreme Bull Riders Association (SEBRA), where he was a bull rider and bullfighter. Jimmy was also a member of the Bullskin Township Fair Board. He was the stock contractor for the Western Pennsylvania Youth Rodeo Association and a mentor to the children, loved by all and friend to many. In addition to his parents, Jimmy is survived by his sister, Callie R. Neiderhiser and husband Luke, of Bullskin Township; nephew, Jaxson James Neiderhiser, who he adored; his fiancee, Morgan Shields; a special cousin/sister, Colleen McBride and husband Jason and their children, Jason, Jayden and Vonny; maternal grandmother, Iris Bert, and paternal grandmother, Thelma Hoke; aunts and uncles, Mary and Roy Olinger, Roberta and Jeff Storey, Melanie and Eric Cooper, Allen and Michelle Hoke; special great-aunts and -uncle, Hollie Rolla, Dale Rolla and Amy Rolla; cousins, Kyle, Kurt, Priscilla, Tabitha, Michael, Andrew and Kane; also his dogs, Riley Mae and Peanut, and horses, Superman and Bearcat. Jimmy was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Eugene Bert, and paternal grandfather, Robert Hoke. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, services and interment will be private. The family will have a celebration of Jimmy's life at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 370 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Please visit Jimmy's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.