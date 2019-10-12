|
|
James R. Kozinko Jr., 55, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home. Born Nov. 7, 1963, in Jeannette, he was a son of Lennora "Faye" (Smithley) Kozinko, of Latrobe, and the late James R. Kozinko Sr. Jim was a man with a strong faith in the Lord and was a member of the Salvation Army, Latrobe. He was employed at PennDOT. He was a car enthusiast who loved going to car shows, and he enjoyed camping and being outdoors. Jim will be remembered as a kind-hearted and generous man. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Kozinko. Jim is survived by one son, James R. Kozinko III and his wife, Trista, of Latrobe; one brother, Rick Kozinko, of Luxor; four sisters, Vicki Bush and her husband, John, of Manor, Leni Kozinko, of Jeannette, Rose Marie Kozinko, of Pleasant Unity, and Ronda Youngblood and her husband, Scott, of Jeannette; three grandchildren, Kameron, Byron, and Xander; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and his dog, Bo.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Salvation Army, Latrobe, with Capt. Christopher Blessing officiating. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Interment is private.
To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019