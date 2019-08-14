|
James R. Martin, 74, of Bradenville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at his home. Born Aug. 6, 1945, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late William F. Martin and Esther E. (Harr) Martin. Prior to his retirement, James was employed by Quikrete. He was a loving man who was always willing to help others, and was a doting grandfather whose grandchildren were his world. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William F. Martin. James is survived by one daughter, Jamie R. Duff and her husband, Elton, of Montgomery, Texas; a stepson, Thomas Celmer, of Bradenville; one sister, Ruth Ann Newhouse and her husband, Paul, of Kingston; one brother, Arthur L. Martin, of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Zackary, Eleanor, Lillian, Henry, T.J., and Abbi; and he is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 9 am to Noon Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at noon Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Ronald Durika officiating. Interment will follow at St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Youngstown.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019