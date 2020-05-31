James R. Parry
1963 - 2020
James R. Parry, 56, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home. He was born Dec. 11, 1963, in Greensburg and was a son of the late Clair A. "Buck" Parry and Gwendolyn "Sue" (Morris) Parry. Jimmy was formerly employed by Burger King and was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Jeannette. He is survived by two children, Tyler Parry, of Tulsa, Okla., and Tarrah Radde and her husband Damian, of Columbus, Ohio; a granddaughter, Rozlynn; his siblings, Clyde Parry and his wife Linda, of Coral Springs, Fla., Denise Parry, of Jeannette, and Diane Hanan and her husband Gene, of Columbus, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Service will be private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
