James Ray Rickard, 84, of Manor Borough, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 31, 1936, in Ardara, a son of the late Charles and Mabel Pennington Rickard. Jim was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the Navy, and he retired from the Navy with 20 years of service. Jim also worked at the former Volkswagen plant in New Stanton, and the former Lincoln Hills Country Club in North Huntingdon. He was a member of VFW Post #781 of North Huntingdon, and American Legion Post #0359 of Irwin. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, especially teaching and watching his grandsons play baseball. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by numerous siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carol M. Yantz Rickard; his children, James R. Rickard Jr. and Alicia, of New Braunfels, Texas, Shawn Rickard and wife Lynn, of Tampa, Fla., and Chelene Bannias and husband Marty, of Penn Township; grandchildren, Paige Molina and husband Gilbert, Jay Rickard III, Gabrielle Rickard, Alexandria Wyckoff and husband Tyler, Alyssa Rickard, and Connor and Garrett Bannias; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Maverick Molina; a sister, Beaulah Tanyer, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current health pandemic, Jim's funeral services and interment with military honors in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon, were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, has been entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store