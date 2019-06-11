James R. Ritenour, 47, of Irwin, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 24, 1971, in Jeannette, a son of the late Joseph and Marion Ritenour Maline. He was an avid pool player and belonged to the American Pool Association, Grapeville Fire Department Social Club and Young Voters Club of Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Charles, Philip "Spanky", Terry "Rutt" and Tommy Malilne, and two nephews, Terry and Jeremy Maline. He is survived by his wife, Michele Berardinelli Ritenour, of Irwin; two stepsons, Michael Fry and John Proud, both of Irwin; a grandson, Clayton; siblings, Robin "Dee" Houser and her husband, Bob, of Jeannette, Tammie Habin and her husband, Mike, of Hecla, Anita Neal, of Jeannette, and Tina Loughner, of West Newton; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Sampson, Max and Hiccup.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 until time of service at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.