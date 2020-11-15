James R. Schleger, 73, of Murrysville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Dawna (Paul) Schleger and the late Elaine (Nadzam) Schleger; loving father of Brian (Renee), David (Theresa), and Jeff (Jill) Schleger; grandfather of Jacob, Zachary, Megan, Seth, Travis, Liliana, Drake and Hannah; and stepfather of the late Timothy Paul. James was a retired journeyman machinist who worked for US Steel, Westinghouse and Curtis Wright. Jim enjoyed repairing mechanical things. He also designed and maintained his outdoor koi pond in his back yard. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Friends are welcome from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James Street, Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Colman Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear a face mask or covering. Interment will be in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.



