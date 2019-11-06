|
James Robert Slate, 79, of Westmoreland Manor, South Greensburg, formerly of Scottdale, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Excela Health Hospital, Greensburg. Jimmy was born in Mt. Pleasant on July 24, 1940, and was a son of the late Samuel Slate and Mary Sharkey. He was a member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was predeceased by his aunt, Louise Sharkey, who raised him. Jimmy is survived by his many friends at Westmoreland Manor and employees of the Area of Aging, Greensburg.
Friends are cordially invited from 9 a.m. Friday to 10:30 a.m., the time of prayers of transfer, to FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, followed by his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque, administrator, as celebrant. Committal services and interment will follow in St. John Parish Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 6, 2019