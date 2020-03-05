Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE
730 W. Main St.
Mt. Pleasant, PA
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE
730 W. Main St.
Mt. Pleasant, PA
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE
730 W. Main St
Mt. Pleasant, PA
View Map

James R. Stout


1943 - 2020
James R. Stout Obituary
James R. "Bob" Stout, 76, of Mt. Pleasant Township, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Excela Health Frick Hospital. Bob was born June 5, 1943, in Herminie and was the son of the late Walter and Catherine McClelland Stout. He was a self-employed truck driver, a member of the Bridgeport Sportsman's Club and Assunta Club, and a life member of the Donegal American Legion and the Kosciuszko Club. Surviving are his children, James L. Stout (Pamela), of Connellsville, Tracy Stout (Bob), of Bullskin Township, Robert Stout (Samantha), of Mt. Pleasant, and Tammy Yeager, of Marguerite; grandchildren, Kenny and Cassie Stout, Justin Uhrinek (Tiffany) and Jeremy Uhrinek; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Audrey and Scarlett; sisters, Patricia Christman (Howard), of Bullskin Township, and Barbara Curry, of Hecla; also nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Krepps Stout; a daughter, Christine Zeungus; a sister, Dolores Cunningham; a brother, Walter Stout; and brother-in-law, Clyde Curry. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Lee Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. Please visit Jim's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
