James S. Cignetti, 97, of Greensburg, passed away suddenly Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at home. He was born March 26, 1922, in Herminie, son of Salutore (Lito) Cignetti and Mary Vassia. Jim was a staff sergeant in the 99th infantry of the Army, serving during World War II. He was a rifle M1 Marksman and Carbine Marksman and was awarded numerous medals and stars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth (Libby) Krautz; and a brother, Joseph Cignetti. Jim is survived by two children, James J. Cignetti and wife, Gloria, and Dianalyn McConnell; two grandchildren, Cabe McConnell and wife, Maggie, and Leahkim Cherrington and husband, Dean; three great-grandchildren, Delaney and Mason Cherrington, and Madeline McConnell; and several nieces and nephews. A special heartfelt thank-you to Jim's daughter, Dianalyn, and granddaughter, Leahkim, for being his primary caretakers and for their unconditional love and support. Services and interment were private in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, with military honors bestowed by the VFW POST 33 of Greensburg. Arrangements are by SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY Blawnox. 412-828-5700.