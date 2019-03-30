James S. Cindric, 70, of Delmont, died peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born July 15, 1948, in Slickville, a son of the late George and Margaret (Harding) Cindric. Prior to retiring, James was employed by Consol Mining Company as a mine foreman. He was a proud Army veteran of the Vietnam War. James enjoyed hunting and the outdoors, but his family and spending time with them was of the utmost importance to him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Anne Suder; and brothers, George "Bo" Cindric and John Cindric. James will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Cindy (Slezak) Cindric; son, James D. Cindric, of Butler; daughter, Amy Benson and her husband, Jamie, of Delmont; brothers and sisters, Patsy Bundy, of Mamont, Betsy Lynch, of Saltsburg, Dan Cindric (Janet), of Greensburg, Bertha Dunlap, of Alabama, Eileen Palmer (Larry), of Slickville, Mary Elwood (Deane), of Saltsburg, Susie Steele (Bill), of Slickville, Marilyn Ruhl (Ron), of Indiana, Pa., and Kathy Cindric, Bobby Cindric and Kenny Cindric (Denise), all of Slickville; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. James was the loving pappy of Ella Benson and Claire Benson, both of whom he treasured. "Love Lasts Forever."

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Blessing and committal services for James will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Father Efren Ambre, of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont, officiating. Full military honors accorded by VFW Post 33 Honor Guard, Greensburg, will follow services. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' memory may be made to Westmorland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Please write "James Cindric" on check memo line.