James S. "Jimmy" Crossan, 67, of Vandergrift, died Monday, May 11, 2020, in his residence. Born Sept. 4, 1952, in Natrona Heights, he was a son of the late James and Marian Shockey Crossan. James had been a past employee of their family-owned store Crossan's Men's and Women's Wear in Vandergrift. A graduate of Kiski Area High School and Perkiomen Prep School in Pennsburg, Pa., he attended Edinboro University as an art major. He had attended Vandergrift Presbyterian Church, and he enjoyed listening to music, watching sports, fishing, boating, shooting pool and spending time with his family, friends and grandchildren. Survivors include his daughter, Rachel (Stephen) Klingensmith, of Allegheny Township; two grandchildren, Sydney K. and Tristan K. Klingensmith; two brothers, Douglas Crossan (Marilyn Bezners) and Andrew Crossan, both of Sarasota, Fla.; his dear friend to whom he was formerly married, Kelly (Blystone) Kelley, of Vandergrift; along with one niece and one nephew. Due to current health concerns, all services will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 14, 2020.