James Keller
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Scottdale Church of Christ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Scottdale Church of Christ
James S. Keller


1965 - 2019
James S. Keller Obituary
James Scott "Jimmy" Keller, 54, of Scottdale, passed away at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. Jimmy was born April 15, 1965, in Westmoreland County, a son of the late James W. and Irma R. Keller. Jimmy was a fun-loving guy and a faithful member of Scottdale Church of Christ, where he was active in the Sunday school class. He previously worked as a sales associate with KMart, Kaufmann's, and Macy's department stores. He also was employed as an associate at West Overton Museums. He enjoyed visiting McDonald's regularly and loved his felines, Callie and Zummy. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family: his special cousins, Jeffrey and Stacy Keller, who looked after him; and many other cousins and dear friends. Also surviving are his close friends, Sandra and Pastor Rick Phillips.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Additional viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in Scottdale Church of Christ, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Rick Phillips officiating. Final resting place will be in Pennsville Independent Cemetery.
Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 24, 2019
