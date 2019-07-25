Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Greensburg, PA
View Map
James S. Kempert


1938 - 2019
James S. Kempert Obituary
James S. Kempert, 80, of Youngwood, formerly of Greensburg, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 29, 1938, in Greensburg, a son of the late Stephen G. and Bertha T. (Kienzle) Kempert. Prior to retirement, he had been employed as a warehouse manager for Charley Brothers. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Youngwood. Jim was a lifetime member of the Hecla Sportsman's Club, a member of VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg, American Legion Post No. 981, South Greensburg, Hilltop Social Club, Elks, and a former member of L.O.O.M. James had been an avid bowler. He was a Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a former member of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Company No. 8. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Hohman. Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susanna J. (Nalepa) Kempert; his son, James D. Kempert and his wife, Gena, of Pittsburgh; three brothers, Larry Kempert and wife, Karen, Mike Kempert, and Donnie Kempert, all of Greensburg; three sisters, Carol Kempert and Mary Jean Kempert, both of Greensburg, and Kathy Mohr and husband, E.J., of Florida; and six nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum with full military honors accorded by VFW Post No. 33 Honor Guard.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 25 to July 26, 2019
