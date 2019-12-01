|
James Sandolfini Sr., 91, of Homer City (Graceton), passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. James was born Nov. 29, 1927, and was the son of the late Pasquale and Severina (Baccarini) Sandolfini. He is survived by his children, James (Rosanne) Sandolfini, of Greensburg, Suzanne (Paul) Manecke, of West Virginia, Patti (Tony) Sottile, of Indiana, and Karen (Mark) Jashinski, of Indiana; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Helen (Hibel) Sandolfini. A full obituary can be found at bowserfh.com.
Friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the C. FREDERICK BOWSER FUNERAL HOME, Homer City. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass that will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery, Graceton.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2019