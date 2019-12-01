Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Sandolfini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Sandolfini Sr.


1927 - 11
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Sandolfini Sr. Obituary
James Sandolfini Sr., 91, of Homer City (Graceton), passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. James was born Nov. 29, 1927, and was the son of the late Pasquale and Severina (Baccarini) Sandolfini. He is survived by his children, James (Rosanne) Sandolfini, of Greensburg, Suzanne (Paul) Manecke, of West Virginia, Patti (Tony) Sottile, of Indiana, and Karen (Mark) Jashinski, of Indiana; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Helen (Hibel) Sandolfini. A full obituary can be found at bowserfh.com.
Friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the C. FREDERICK BOWSER FUNERAL HOME, Homer City. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass that will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery, Graceton.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -