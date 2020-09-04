James T. Drum, 60, of Buffalo Township, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. He was born Feb. 1, 1960, in Harrison Township and was son of the late Wilbur and Marjorie Drum. He was an awesome man! A loving, kind, strong man who fought courageously through everything in life. He talked to people about the Lord every chance he got. He loved life with his family. He never complained about spending his life in a wheelchair; he knew someday when he got to heaven that chain would be gone. James loved his family, his wife of 38 years, Linda Drum; children, James II, Matt, Brett (Katie) and Alexa; and adored his grandchildren, Austin, Hailey, Parker, Taylor, Noah, Dakota and Axton, and every one of them enjoyed riding on the back of Pap's chair. He is also survived by his siblings, Wilbur, George, Carl (Esther), Charles (Louise) and Doug Drum, Ellie Sieminski, Lisa (Tom) Mullen, Laura (Dan) O'Neill, and Nelli (Tim) Schilcher; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Matthew; brother, David; and grandson, Brayden. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, reading his devotions, and gardening. He will be greatly missed, but we know where he is, and we will see him again! James worked for George E. Roth Heating and Air Condition and was a member of Harvest Baptist Church and Springdale Open Bible Church. A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Lakewood Memorial Gardens. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com
.