James Thomas Ferranti, 78, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020, with his wife and daughters by his side. James was born June 14, 1942, and resided in Quebec, Canada, until he was adopted by an America Family at the age of 10. James overcame many challenges throughout life. His American roots grew strong starting from the moment he stepped foot onto American soil, learning the English language, becoming a US citizen and becoming one of the most patriotic Americans ever. His patriotism went so deep that he chose to serve in the American Army. He served from March 1964 to July 1964 and served five years in the Army Reserves. James lived most of his childhood years in Masontown, Pa., with his guardians from the Ferranti Family. He was a 1962 alumni of the Father Kolb Memorial High School, Masontown. In 1970, after serving his country, James met the love of his life, Gloria Jean (Molinaro) Ferranti, who he married in 1971 and shared a life with for 49 years. James and Gloria have two daughters, Kimberly Jean Ferranti, of North Huntington, and Jamie Lynn (Ferranti) Shuster and her spouse, Chris Shuster, of Butler; and four grandchildren, Samantha Shuster, Alexander Shuster, Sydney Shuster and Jordan Shuster. Jim was preceded in death by many loving family members and lifelong friends, many whom he held dear to his heart. James is survived by his brothers, Phillip Ferranti and Edward (Michelle) Ferranti; sisters, Linda (Charles) Smith, Dr. SherylAnne (Dr. Maged Hamza) Hamza and Michelle (William) Alfano; and brother-in-law, Larry Morris. James' Catholic faith was strong. He was a lifelong member of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, North Huntington, where he served as an usher. He was part of the Knights of Columbus. James could always be seen serving the Lord in a multitude of ways and was always looking for ways to help others. Prior to his retirement, James worked for Bombardier Transportation Division in the maintenance department. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Agnes Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
