James V. Ankney


1954 - 08
James V. Ankney Obituary
James V. Ankney, 65, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Transitions Health Care, North Huntingdon. He was born Aug. 22, 1954, in Pitcairn, a son of the late James V. "Vic" Ankney Sr. and Winifred "Dolly" McCloskey Ankney. Prior to retirement, he was employed by JMS Fabricated Systems. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia "Cyndi" Henry Ankney, and a brother, Mark Ankney and his wife, Sue, of Rector.
There will be no services. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
