James Vincent Fabrizi Jr., 82, of Avonmore, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in West Haven Manor, Apollo. He was born Oct. 26, 1937, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late James and Anna Klepo Fabrizi Sr. James was a general contractor in construction in the Pittsburgh area. He was a Civil War buff and enjoyed gardening and liked to paint. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Carol. James is survived by his children, Bobby, Jimmy, Michael, Angel, Kim, Suzie and Jamie; sisters, Connie, Donna, Gloria, Sandy and Patricia; and grandson, Hank. As per James' wishes, all visitation and services were private, as was his burial. Arrangements were entrusted to JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.



