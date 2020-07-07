James V. Jimmy Liprando, 82, of Greensburg, lost his battle with cancer Sunday, July 5, 2020. Jimmy was born Nov. 20, 1937, in Export, and was the son of the late David and Stella Liprando. Jimmy was well known for his years as a barber at "Jimmy's Barber Shop" in Export and Holiday Park. He was a Navy Veteran and worked 35 years for the Snap-on Tools Corp., retiring in 2005. Jimmy spent much of his retirement playing the game he loved so much at Norvelt, Valley Green, Irwin and Mannitto Golf Courses. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by son, Scott Tyler Liprando; and brothers, David and wife, Mary Agnes, Gregory and wife, Joan and Donald Liprando. He is survived by siblings, John (Barbara), Larry (Helen) and Rosemary (Chuck) Horvat. Jim is also survived by son, James D. (Doug) Liprando and wife, Sandy, of New Alexandria; daughter, Rebekah J. Field and husband, Guy, of Orlando, Fla.; and three granddaughters, Kaitlyn Fetter (Kris), Laura Liprando and Allison Field. Jimmy also has two precious great-grandsons, Memphis and Maverick Fetter. Jimmy was truly one-of-a-kind and a real beauty! He was loved and will be missed by many. God bless him and may he rest in peace. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, for a memorial visitation at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, 2245 Mt. Pleasant Road, Norvelt, PA 15674, 724-423-3741. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 975, Greensburg, PA 15601.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store